New GTA 5 Online Bonuses And Discounts Announced

Rockstar has announced the latest limited-time discounts and bonuses Grand Theft Auto V players can earn in GTA Online.

From now until June 12, players will be awarded double GTA$ and RP for doing Special Vehicle Missions. You can also earn an additional 25% GTA$ on all Biker Business Sales and Special Cargo Deliveries.

The latest round of discounts, meanwhile, lets you save on "big-ticket items" like special vehicles, executive offices, and more from Warstock, DockTease, Dynasty 8 Executive, Elitas, and Ammu-Nation. Here are some of the items currently available for 25% off (the full list can be found on Rockstar's website):

Executive Offices

Executive Office Garages & Garage Mod Shop

Imponte Ruiner 2000 (both prices)

Coil Rocket Voltic (both prices)

Rhino Tank

HVY Insurgent Pick-Up (both prices)

Buckingham Valkyrie (both prices)

Brute Armored Boxville (both prices)

Yachts (all models & model upgrades)

The Premium Race this week is Steeplechase, while Del Perro Pier is the current Time Trial. Both run until May 29, after which they'll be replaced by Ascent and Observatory, respectively, until June 5. As always, all participants will earn triple GTA$, but only the top three players will earn a "sizable" payout.

Meanwhile, GTA Online's next big update Gunrunning is scheduled to arrive sometime in June. While details on the expansion are still scarce at the moment, Rockstar says it will be "massive."