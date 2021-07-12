New Grindstone Update Lost Lair Available Now For Free

The new Lost Lair update for Grindstone, the monster-slaying puzzle-fighter, is available now for free. The new Lost Lair update adds 20 new levels with new hazards, like TNT crates and molten-grindstone lava, plus a new mini-boss and boss.

The Lost Lair is an abandoned mine located near the peak of Grindstone Mountain, for players to explore after completing the main game. In addition to the new levels, the update is bringing new weekly community challenges to the game, offering new cosmetics for players to unlock.

The challenges can be accessed from Dottie's house, where Jorj's family lives. The community challenges will offer new hats, which can be equipped with any armor set in the game. The cosmetics will be exclusive to that week's challenges and can only be unlocked by completing the challenge.

The Lost Lair update is available now for free and Grindstone is available on Nintendo Switch and Epic Games Store for $20 USD. Grindstone is also available on Apple Arcade as part of the monthly subscription.