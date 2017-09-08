New Graphics Driver For AMD Users Out Now; Here's What It Does

Users of AMD's graphics cards have a new edition of the Radeon Crimson ReLive software suite to download. Driver version 17.9.1 doesn't make any optimizations to new releases or outright performance improvements, but it does iron out some notable bugs.

The following is the full list of changes and fixed issues in the new driver:

Titanfall 2 may experience a hang or crash on some Radeon GCN1.0 series graphics products.

Radeon ReLive Toolbar and Instant Replay features may experience issues or fail to work when playing Guild Wars 2.

Moonlight Blade may fail to launch on some Radeon Graphics Core Next series products.

After resuming from sleep and playing back video ceontent the system may become unresponsive on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Mouse stuttering may be observed on some Radeon RX graphics products when Radeon WattMan is open and running in the background or other third party GPU information polling apps are running in the background.

Radeon Software Installer may shrink or appear very small when installing on some 4K HDTVs.

Radeon Settings may sometimes experience a hang or crash when viewing the Display tab.

Random corruption may appear in Microsoft desktop productivity applications.

There are lingering issues that AMD is aware of, and according to the release notes, these are the problems still present:

Overwatch may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations.

The drop down option to enable Enhanced Sync may be missing in Radeon Settings on Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics Products.

On a limited number of systems Radeon Software may display an erroneous "1603 Error" after installing Radeon Software. This error will not affect your Radeon Software installation.

Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.

GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX 11 applications.

Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.

Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.

While you won't get better framerates in any games with this update, the previous driver update did make some optimizations. Check out what version 17.8.2 did for AMD graphics cards and make sure your computer is up to date if you're still using older drivers. You can download the latest software on AMD's official website.

A few of the tweaks and fixes to issues improve the performance and stability of AMD's new RX Vega graphics cards. If you want to know how they stack up against other cards, read our reviews of the RX Vega 64 and RX Vega 56.