New Gran Turismo 7 Trailer Shows Off Daytona Speedway, And It Looks Amazing

A new trailer for Sony's Gran Turismo 7 has landed, showing off a lap at Daytona International Speedway. As you'll see in the video, it looks very, very nice, especially given that the race is happening around sunset. Check it out below.

Gran Turismo 7 launches on March 4 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The new gameplay footage comes from the PS5 edition of the racing game.

Gran Turismo 7 was originally expected to release in 2021, but "critical aspects" of the game's development were impacted by COVID-19, so Sony pushed the game to 2022.

"GT7 has been impacted by COVID-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022," a spokesperson said. "With the ongoing pandemic, it's a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months."

Gran Turismo 7 is targeting 4K/60FPS on PS5. While fans to have to wait a little longer for GT7, Sony's Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is releasing on January 28 for PS5, bundling together new versions of Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy for the new console.