New Gran Turismo 7 Trailer Pushes You To Find Your Line

Sony has released a new trailer for Gran Turismo 7 that highlights the haptic feedback features of the game made possible with the PS5's DualSense controller. Like other PS5 first-party games, DualSense integration plays a large part in the gameplay experience and Gran Turismo 7 developer Polyphony digital will be using the peripheral to replicate the sensation of taking a ludicrously-priced sports car onto a race circuit.

Way back in 2020, Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi described how the DualSense could be used to translate the technical feedback of driving a car.

"I think the most effective use of the adaptive trigger [in Gran Turismo 7] is for representing the operation of the antilock brake system (ABS) while braking," Yamauchi said back then. "The adaptive trigger is suited for recreating this pedal feel, and it will allow the player to accurately feel and understand the relationship between the braking force they want and the tire's grip."

There's been a steady flow of trailers over the last few months for Gran Turismo 7, highlighting aspects of the game such as the various cars that'll be included in it and the car culture community. Gran Turismo 7 is scheduled to release March 4, 2022, on PS5 and PS4. For more details, you can check out our Gran Turismo 7 hub.