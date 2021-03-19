New GOG Weekend Sale Includes A Free Game Offer

If you're looking for something new to play this weekend, PC games retailer GOG has an awesome sale on Deep Silver games running all weekend. On top of that, if you buy something from the sale--or already own one of the publisher's games--you can snag a free digital copy of Deadlight: Director's Cut. If you don't own any of Deep Silver's games, all you need to do to claim your copy of Deadlight is take advantage of one of this weekend's deals and complete your purchase--once completed, Deadlight will be available for free.

One of the highlights of the Deep Silver weekend sale is the Metro franchise, an excellent series of story-focused, first-person shooters. All three games are discounted: Metro 2033 Redux is $4, Metro Last Light Redux is $4, and Metro Exodus is $13.59.

Quick look: Deep Silver sale at GOG



Other notable deals include last year's Wasteland 3 for $36. The post-apocalyptic RPG is set in snowy Colorado, a stark change in setting for the series. You'll take on quests, build a squad of six characters, and bring them into turn-based battles against raiders and other baddies.

There are also quite a few games featured in the sale that are very cheap. Saints Row: The Third is only $3, sequel Saints Row IV is $4, and Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered is $4. Classic games like Painkiller: Black Edition and Painkiller: Overdose as well as Red Faction and Red Faction II are also only available for a couple dollars each. If you're looking to snag the free copy of Deadlight, these deals are well worth looking at.

Of course, there are plenty of discounts available during GOG's Deep Silver weekend sale, so check out the full sale to see them all. And if you're interested in saving even more money, GameSpot has an exclusive deal on an upcoming strategy game. Right now, you can get turn-based civilization-building game Humankind for $20 off.