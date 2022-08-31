New God Of War: Ragnarok Gameplay Video Shows Off Updated Combat Abilities

God of War: Ragnarok is a few short months away, but outside of a few trailers, we haven't learned too much about Kratos and Arteus's next father/son field trip. Two of the lead combat designers for the game, Mihir Sheth and Denny Yeh, have broken the silence, offering some insight on new combat abilities for the former Spartan.

Speaking with Game Informer, Sheth and Yeh have detailed some of Kratos's new combat techniques, including the ability to infuse both the Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos with enhanced elemental properties depending on the weapon--ice for the Axe and fire for the Blades. Doing so activates new Weapon Signature Moves--Frost Awaken for the Axe and Whiplash for the Blades--which will inflict massive damage on enemies.

Shields will play a larger role in God of War: Ragnarok's combat scheme, new shield types affecting how specific shields can be used in battle. Some, like the Dauntless Shield, are lighter but excel at parrying--flashing red to signal the right moment to parry--while others such as the Stonewall Shield are sturdier and more fit for slower combat, absorbing damage and creating a shockwave that knocks enemies down when enough damage is absorbed.

Sheth and Yeh also dive into a new enemy type called the Grim, a lizard-like creature that stands on two legs. Some powerful Grims, including a Cursed variant, can shoot bile from their mouths, making them a threat from a distance. No other new enemies were unveiled, but Sheth and Yet did say that areas will repopulate with new enemies as the game progresses, so backtracking through an area may reveal some new challenges.

God of War: Ragnarok is the follow-up to 2018's God of War soft reboot, and will mark the end of the Norse mythology-based storyline. It is set to launch November 9 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.