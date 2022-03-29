New Genshin Impact Characters Yelan And Kuki Revealed

Two new Genshin Impact characters have been revealed who will be added to the free-to-play RPG in the near future. An exact date hasn't been revealed yet, but if a slick Hydro-element operative and an electro-element ninja have been on your wishlist, now's a good time to start saving up some Fate for their eventual release.

Yelan is described as a Ministry of Civil Affairs employee in Inazuma who wields Hydro powers, while Kuki Shinobu is armed with high-voltage skills as the ninja-themed deputy commander of Arataki gang.

I'd like to suggest that you treat her as an ordinary person, but if you do, it's easy to lose control over negotiations. — Yanfei

◆ Yelan

◆ Valley Orchid

◆ A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs

◆ Hydro

◆ Umbrabilis Orchis#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/DZ1j3PyshW — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 28, 2022

I am writing to introduce a talented person to you. — Kujou Sara

◆ Kuki Shinobu

◆ Mender of Tribulations

◆ Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang

◆ Electro

◆ Tribulatio Demptio#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/48q4sY0IP5 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 28, 2022

While it'll likely still be a while before Yelan and Kuki make their debut in Genshin Impact, this week does feature a new update and characters in the game's version 2.6 update, Zephyr of the Violet Garden.

The main attraction in this update will be the newest five-star character Kamisato Ayato, who combines hydro-powered sword attacks with teleportation to tear through enemies. Launching on March 30, you can also expect a brand-new explorable zone called the Chasm, the start of the Magnificent Irodori Festival, and the chance to unlock Xingqiu as a free character if you take part in several carnival activities.

If that's not enough Genshin Impact content for you, you can also expand your Funko Pop collection by preordering Aether, Lumine, and Paimon figurines.