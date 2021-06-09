New Gaming-Focused Streaming Service Binge Coming In 2022 From Uncharted Fan Film Director

Another streaming platform is entering the fray. A new platform called Binge has been announced, and it describes itself as "the future of gaming entertainment." Right off the bat, it's important to stress that this Binge is separate from the streaming service called Binge that's already available in Australia.

This new Binge is focused on gaming specifically. The platform will host "premium original series and shows" inspired by video games and creators. Allan Ungar, who directed Nathan Fillion in the Uncharted fan film, is the chief content officer for Binge.

"When I directed Uncharted, the film, with Nathan Fillion starring as Nathan Drake, it was designed to be a love letter for the gaming community but to also prove there was a place for these kinds of adaptations," he said. "It was about staying loyal to the IP and the DNA of that world. The support the film received shed light on the fact that there is a real demand for this kind of content. Now we are thrilled to bring that same passion and fandom to binge.com. But, most importantly, to create an opportunity for gamers around the world to actively contribute and help define the future of games entertainment with us."

Binge will officially launch in 2022 and will be available on basically all connected devices. The company behind it says the goal was to create "high-quality, premium entertainment content for gamers," and a key part of this was to "do it in a way that respects the fans and the games that inspire them."

Binge isn't ready to talk specifics, but the company says it has already reached deals with "incredible partners," including "the world's most popular content creators, game publishers, and studios." The new original series will cover retro, indie, and blockbusters titles alike. "From cult classics to the biggest hits, Binge provides a premium platform for every story," reads a line from the press release.

Binge has a feature called Squad Parties which allows users to watch together and earn rewards for doing so.

"What sets Binge apart is that we're bridging the gap between gaming and traditional entertainment--bringing the best of both words together," Binge co-founder and chief strategy officer Cody Hackman said. "With our extensive background and expertise in production, gaming and development we're fully committed to deliver high quality content that respects the games we love. Over the coming months, we'll share more information as we set the stage to welcome fans to the ultimate platform for original gaming entertainment."