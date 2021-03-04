New Game+ Expo: Schedule, Developers, And How To Watch

The publisher showcase New Game+ Expo is back for 2021, and the all-day stream starts very soon. The event begins at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, and then continues through the afternoon with individual studio showcases.

The NGPX site promises new and upcoming releases, spanning diverse genres from action to puzzle-solving. You can check out the stream and a full schedule of the day's events below.

This year's stream will include games from Aksys Games, Koei Tecmo, Idea Factory, Natsume, Inti Creates, Gung Ho, Playism, NIS America, and Arc System Works. Many of these developers were on-board with last year's NGPX as well, so this appears to be becoming an annual tradition with this coalition of devs.

New Game+ Expo Schedule (March 4)

8 AM PT / 11 AM ET: NGPX SHOWCASE

9 AM PT / 12 AM ET: INTI CREATES

10 AM PT / 1 PM ET: Aksys Games

10:30 AM PT / 1:30 PM ET: Idea Factory Int'l

11:30 AM PT / 2:30 PM ET: : Natsume Inc.

12 PM PT / 3 PM ET: NIS America, Inc.

1 PM PT / 4 PM ET: GungHo America