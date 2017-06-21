New Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Shows The Conflicts To Come

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres in less than a month, and the latest trailer is here. It's aptly titled "Winter is Here", and begin with a variety of moody, snowbound shots, before showing most of the main cast and exploding into some epic-looking battle sequences. Check it out above.

This trailer follows a batch of new imagery that was released last week--see the pictures here. You can also watch the first trailer, which was released in May.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on Sunday, July 16. Although Season 8 will be the final one, there are already multiple scripts for prequels in the works. Last month, author George R.R. Martin revealed that there are five potential spinoffs being developed by HBO. However, HBO boss Casey Bloys subsequently clarified this statement, and explained that fans shouldn't expect several new shows.

"I want to put the prequels in context. I wanted to make sure fans know this is a really embryonic process," he told EW. "I haven't even seen outlines. In the press at large, everybody said, 'There are four spinoffs,' and they assume that means each one is happening and we're going to have a new Game Of Thrones show per quarter. That's not what's going on.

"The idea is not to do four shows. The bar set by [showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] is so high that my hope is to get one show that lives up to it. Also, this is a long-term plan. Our No. 1 goal is the seventh season this summer and getting the eighth season written and aired."