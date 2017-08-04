New Game Of Thrones Episode 4 Images Tease Epic Dragon Battle

The fourth episode of the penultimate season of Game of Thrones airs this Sunday, and following the trailer which arrived earlier this week, a batch of new images has been released. In particular they tease a much-anticipated dragon battle, with a shot of the mighty Drogon roaring on a battlefield. Check them out below:

Counting Episode 4, there are only four more episodes still to come, as this is a shortened, seven-episode season. A trailer released at Comic-Con revealed more of what's to come this season, while an accompanying panel shared some insight. This will also be the shortest Game of Thrones episode ever.

The fourth episode of the current season was also in the news this week when it was reported that it had leaked online ahead of its broadcast. The source of the leak was Star India, one of HBO's distribution partners. In a statement, the company said they had "initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner's end to swiftly determine the cause." This leak was unconnected to the earlier report that HBO had been hacked, with Game of Thrones scripts among the stolen material.

In other news, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin said he expects at least one new book set in the Song of Ice and Fire universe to be released next year.