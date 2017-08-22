New Game In Acclaimed Anno City-Builder Series Revealed, And Yes, The Digits In Its Title Add Up To Nine

The Anno city-builder series has gone to many different eras--both past and future--and today, Ubisoft announced that it's coming to another one. Anno 1800 was revealed today as the next entry in the series, and it'll let players build civilizations set in the nineteenth century. And, as with every Anno game in the series, the digits in the title add up to nine.

This is quite the leap backward in history from the most recent Anno game; Anno 2205 gave players a lot of hyperfuturistic tech and structures to build with. From the short announcement trailer, it looks like Anno 1800 will feature mostly early-industrial technology, such as rudimentary steamships. In addition, as you might expect, it has a Victorian aesthetic. Check out the trailer below.

According to a press release, the game will have a full single-player story mode, a sandbox mode, and multiplayer. "Players will have the chance to prove their skills as a ruler, as they create huge metropolises, plan efficient logistic networks, explore and settle new lands and dominate their opponents by diplomacy, trade or warfare," Ubisoft stated.

Ubisoft and developer Blue Byte also announced that Anno 1800 will have something resembling an Early Access period. The service is called Anno Union, and it's meant to let players give feedback during the game's development. Registered Anno Union members will have opportunities to try out the game early. You can register here. Ubisoft and Blue Byte currently plan to launch Anno 1800 by the end of 2018 for PC.