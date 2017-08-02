New Game From One Of 2K's "Biggest Franchises" Still Due Out By No Later Than March 2019

As part of its latest earnings report, Take-Two has reaffirmed that Red Dead Redemption 2 is not its only big game release coming during fiscal year 2019, which runs from April 2018 through March 2019. A major sequel from 2K Games is also on the way at some point during that window.

Specifically, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick stated that "a highly anticipated new title from one of 2K's biggest franchises" is due out in fiscal 2019. He unfortunately provided no further insight into exactly when during the year it will launch, what platforms it will be available on, or what franchise it's a part of, as was the case when this news was first shared back in May.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Speculation has suggested that the game may be Borderlands 3, or whatever the next title in the series ends up being called. A new Borderlands is known to be in development, although there was some question of whether Take-Two would consider it a 2K game, as it's published by 2K but developed by Gearbox Studios. Take-Two confirmed during a post-earnings conference call that Borderlands does indeed fall under the 2K umbrella. That leaves open the possibility that this mystery game is the new Borderlands.

Regarding its other big fiscal year 2019 game, Red Dead Redemption 2, Take-Two was hesitant today to share anything new about the game itself, its online mode, or its release date. It's still slated to launch in Spring 2018, but during fiscal year 2019, which means it will launch no sooner than April 1, 2018. It was originally slated to launch this fall before being delayed, which leaves Take-Two relying in part on GTA V--a game that Zelnick described as having an "ongoing extraordinary performance."