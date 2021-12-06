New Game From Former Battlefield Dev Teased, Reveal Expected At Game Awards

Embark Studios, the game studio run by former Electronic Arts boss Patrick Soderlund, is gearing up to share more details on its debut project, Arc Raiders, very soon. A teaser for the game points to a reveal on December 9, which matches up with The Game Awards. The event's Twitter page quote-tweeted the trailer, all but confirming its presence at the showcase on Thursday.

There isn't much to go on, but at about seven seconds into the teaser, a soldier with a machine gun is firing at a giant ball before the screen cuts to black. The trailer invites players to "enlist" and "resist."

Embark Studios, which is owned by Nexon, is a Stockholm-based game studio that is trying to "blur the line between playing and making." As of November 2020, the studio had around 200 employees.

In addition to two games, Embark is making some kind of platform for user-generated content. "Since the day this studio was founded, we've been attempting to re-think how games are created, so that anyone can do it. We're exploring ways for players to be in worlds, and play with them--ways for players to effortlessly and intuitively change rules, creatures, and possibilities," Soderlund said.

Concept art for Embark's PvP shooter was published in November 2020 and can be seen below. Not much is known about the company's other game, but Embark said at the time that it had progressed beyond the prototype phase and into production.

Concept art for Embark's PvP shooter

Soderlund was the CEO of Battlefield developer DICE. He later held various different positions at EA, including chief design officer and executive vice president of Worldwide Studios up until his departure from EA in October 2018.

The Game Awards organizer Geoff Keighley has told fans to expect 40-50 games in total to show up at The Game Awards, including about 10 announcements. Some of the reveals will be brand-new IPs.

For more, check out GameSpot's rundown of everything you need to know about The Game Awards 2021.