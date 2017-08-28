New Friday The 13th Update Out Now On All Platforms, Here's What It Does

The latest patch for Friday the 13th is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Along with an assortment of bug fixes, the update makes some rather significant changes to the multiplayer horror game, including removing the ability to kill your teammates in most cases.

As publisher Gun Media explained earlier this month, it has decided to remove team-killing from Friday the 13th due to "rampant abuse" of the mechanic. Following today's update, players who play as camp counselors will no longer be able to intentionally murder their teammates using the weapons they find in public matches, though they can still be killed by being run over. The mechanic is also still present in private matches.

Developer IllFonic has also reduced the size of each map to "encourage a bit faster-paced game play overall." In addition to that, IllFonic has added new localization options to the game. The title now features seven languages: English, French, Italian, German, Japanese, Portuguese, and Russian. You can read more about today's update on the game's forums; we've included the full patch notes below.

Friday the 13th is scheduled to get a physical release for PS4 and Xbox One on October 13. There are also a number of other new pieces of content in the works for the survival horror game, including a new Jason, outfits, and more. However, IllFonic still has not announced a release date for the game's planned single-player mode.

Friday the 13th Patch Notes

Parties/Invites/Matchmaking

Disallowing party leaders to join game session invites to sessions that do not advertise (private matches). This is due to not being able to search for sessions that do not advertise, which prevents party members from following their leader into them.

Party leaders can now follow public game invites, bringing members with them.

Steam Matchmaking tries harder to find lower-pinging matches. PS4 matchmaking up to 6x more efficient with tighter ping requirements.

Fixed XB1 matchmaking bugs.

Fixed a number of issues with how the game handles Party Invites and Matchmaking; there are still a few issues out there that are rare but it is much improved.

Fixed a number of issues on how canceling matchmaking was handled that could leave players in a state they could no longer matchmake.

Party members now see their party leader’s matchmaking status and time.

Various improvements to error messaging.

Maps

Added Small Maps for the existing maps; Packanack Small, Higgins Haven Small, and Camp Crystal Lake Small.

Increased the density of Kill locations on all maps.

Adjusted collision on Maps to prevent people from standing on water.

Adjusted collision on piers to prevent cars from driving on them .

Added a Map Icon to Campfire Kills.

Fixed a number of kill spots that were not functioning.

Fixed an issue with not being able to fix boat propellers based on boat positioning on the dock.

Placed collision under piers to prevent people from swimming under them.

Fixed a number of areas that the player could get out of the map.

Fixed a number of areas that Counselors could get to that Jason could not.

Added better collision around Boat Exits to prevent Jason from getting to areas he shouldn’t be in.

Gameplay

Team Killing changes.

Team Killing is no longer possible in Public Matches.

Cars can still cause damage to the players if they are hit.

Traps can still hurt and/or kill the player but there is no longer an XP penalty for the person that placed the trap in Public Matches.

Private Matches have not changed.

Fixed an issue where the Counselors breath wouldn’t start to recharge if the user continued to hold the button after breath was depleted.

Fixed an issue with Fear being canceled if pulled out of a car.

Fixed an issue with the Police Objective happening when it shouldn’t be.

Fixed a number of issues regarding objects falling through the ground.

Fixed an issue where Damage and Stun chance were only being calculated on the first attack.

Jason can no longer block through traps, firecrackers, flare guns, shotguns, and the Police.

Fixed reliability of perks that spawn items at the start of the match.

Misc. Fixes