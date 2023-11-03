New Fortnite Weapons In Chapter 4 Season 5 - Fortnite OG Loot Pool List

Fortnite OG has arrived and brings back a ton of classic Fortnite Chapter 1 weapons. In some cases, these weapons have returned to the game in the intervening years, while others have not been seen since Chapter 1. That makes the Fortnite OG weapons and loot pool an assortment of nostalgic items for some players and excitingly fresh for others.

What's even more interesting is that this season's short runtime of just one month means updates to the loot pool will come more often, with major changes hitting every Thursday through the end of the month to reflect different seasons from Chapter 1, beginning with the Chapter 1 Season 5 look the island and its loot has today. Here's what to expect each week as the Fortnite OG weapons change. Remember that these are just some of the weapons found each season, with more to be found in-game.

Launch-week weapons and loot

During launch week, players can expect a loot pool inspired by Season 5, which includes the following weapons and items:

Heavy Assault Rifle

Pump Shotgun

Hunting Rifle

Shopping Cart

All-Terrain Kart

Grappler

Boogie Bombs

November 9 update

In the season's second week, the island will shift to resemble Chapter 1 Season 6, which will include new items such as:

Double Barrel Shotgun

Clinger

Six Shooter

Chiller Trap

Port-a-Fortress

Mounted Turrets

Quadcrashers

Driftboards

November 16 update

At the midway point of the season, the island will morph to reflect Seasons 7 and 8 of the game's original chapter. This will come with new items like:

Flint Knock Pistol

Minigun

Quad Launcher

Stormwing

Pirate Cannon

Poison Dart Trap

Gilder Redeploy

Buried Treasure

November 23 update

In the final update of the season--and the final week overall--the island will take on the appearance of Seasons 9 and X (10) from Chapter 1. This includes:

Storm Flip

Ballers

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Proximity Grenade Launcher

Air Strikes

Junk Rift

Epic has said that some of these items will persist across multiple, or even all, updates during the season, while others will disappear after just one week, but the company has not specified which items fit into either category, leaving the community to determine this as it plays together over the next four weeks.

For more on Fortnite OG, don't miss the huge map changes coming to the island this season.