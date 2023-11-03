New Fortnite Weapons In Chapter 4 Season 5 - Fortnite OG Loot Pool List
The nostalgic Fortnite OG season is here, and it brings back a ton of Chapter 1 Fortnite weapons.
Fortnite OG has arrived and brings back a ton of classic Fortnite Chapter 1 weapons. In some cases, these weapons have returned to the game in the intervening years, while others have not been seen since Chapter 1. That makes the Fortnite OG weapons and loot pool an assortment of nostalgic items for some players and excitingly fresh for others.
What's even more interesting is that this season's short runtime of just one month means updates to the loot pool will come more often, with major changes hitting every Thursday through the end of the month to reflect different seasons from Chapter 1, beginning with the Chapter 1 Season 5 look the island and its loot has today. Here's what to expect each week as the Fortnite OG weapons change. Remember that these are just some of the weapons found each season, with more to be found in-game.
Launch-week weapons and loot
During launch week, players can expect a loot pool inspired by Season 5, which includes the following weapons and items:
- Heavy Assault Rifle
- Pump Shotgun
- Hunting Rifle
- Shopping Cart
- All-Terrain Kart
- Grappler
- Boogie Bombs
November 9 update
In the season's second week, the island will shift to resemble Chapter 1 Season 6, which will include new items such as:
- Double Barrel Shotgun
- Clinger
- Six Shooter
- Chiller Trap
- Port-a-Fortress
- Mounted Turrets
- Quadcrashers
- Driftboards
November 16 update
At the midway point of the season, the island will morph to reflect Seasons 7 and 8 of the game's original chapter. This will come with new items like:
- Flint Knock Pistol
- Minigun
- Quad Launcher
- Stormwing
- Pirate Cannon
- Poison Dart Trap
- Gilder Redeploy
- Buried Treasure
November 23 update
In the final update of the season--and the final week overall--the island will take on the appearance of Seasons 9 and X (10) from Chapter 1. This includes:
- Storm Flip
- Ballers
- Heavy Sniper Rifle
- Proximity Grenade Launcher
- Air Strikes
- Junk Rift
Epic has said that some of these items will persist across multiple, or even all, updates during the season, while others will disappear after just one week, but the company has not specified which items fit into either category, leaving the community to determine this as it plays together over the next four weeks.
For more on Fortnite OG, don't miss the huge map changes coming to the island this season.
