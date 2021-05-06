New Fortnite Toon Meowscles Skin Out Now

Epic first introduced Fortnite fan-favorite Meowscles, Midas' bipedal and totally jacked cat, in Chapter 2 Season 2. Since then, the character has been popular enough to merit a spin-off character in his son Kit, and some alternate Styles of his own, not to mention Meowscles' appearance in the Zero Point cinematic. Now, one of the game's most visible heroes is getting a new skin, Toon Meowscles, made to resemble golden age cartoons like Steamboat Willie, the same period which StudioMDHR's Cuphead so successfully conjures.

Epic first began teasing the new skin on social media this week. First, there was a comic strip that showed Meowscles consuming some sort of apparently magical food, only to see his paws and forearms begin to change. Clad suddenly in white gloves akin to those of classic cartoon characters such as Mickey Mouse, it seemed like Meowscles had opened a figurative can of worms with his literal can of tuna.

It looks like curiosity sure got the best of this cat.

What kind of trouble is our pal Meowscles getting into now?

To be continued... pic.twitter.com/yhHGMHeb05 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 5, 2021

Since then, Epic also shared a new music track that included imagery of what is our first complete look at the Toon Meowscles Skin. The studio even tweeted a third tease earlier today, before finally debuting the new skin in the Item Shop. Toon Meowscles is priced at 1,400 V-Bucks and includes the Toona Can Back Bling and the Squash & Stretch Built-In Emote. The complete Toon Meowscles bundle can be had for 1,700 V-Bucks and also includes the Fantastic Cat Loading Screen, Ten Ton Toon-Bells Harvesting Tool, and Toon-a Tunes Menu Music.



Now that Meowscles is all tooned up, get back to the main attraction: your Week 8 challenges.