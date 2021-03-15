New Fortnite-Themed Switch Joy-Cons Revealed

Epic and Nintendo are releasing another piece of special-edition Fortnite hardware, a pair of themed Switch Joy-Con controllers. The controllers come with a Fortnite-themed paintjob, and just for good measure, they include some cosmetic DLC as well. The Joy-Con two-pack is coming on June 4.

The package includes a blue left Joy-Con and a yellow right Joy-Con, and the yellow one has an extra design element to look like Peely the banana. The set also includes the Fleet Force bundle, which grants you back bling, glowing weapons, and 500 V-Bucks. The announcement didn't give a price for the set, but Joy-Con bundles typically cost $80.

Nintendo has offered special hardware based on the popular battle royale game before, having made the system itself sport a Fortnite makeover. The Wildcat bundle also included a yellow-and-blue color scheme, but reversed and with other Fortnite design elements on the Switch itself and the dock.

Gear up in style with the Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle, available June 4! Includes a uniquely designed yellow Joy-Con and blue Joy-Con, 500 V-Bucks & a download code for in-game cosmetics.



Meanwhile, Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 is on the horizon, set to release on March 16. Epic has started to issue teasers hinting at how the story may handle the big seasonal changeover. Downtime for will begin at midnight ET on March 16, and the patch is said to be larger than usual.