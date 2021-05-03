New Fortnite Skins Leaked In Epic Vs. Apple Case: Samus, Naruto, The Rock, And More

As part of the Epic vs. Apple court case, documents have been unsealed that might contain clues about what's coming to Fortnite in the future, and this includes lots of new skins.

The new document, uploaded by The Verge, shows that a number real and fictional characters could get skins for Fortnite in the future, including Samus Aran from Nintendo's Metroid series, as well as Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games (which itself is a franchise about real-life battle royale to the death), The Bride from Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill series, and John McClane from Die Hard, among others.

You can see a list of these people and characters below, but bear in mind this information stems from a document that was presumably not intended to be made public, so some or all of the information might be outdated or inaccurate. With that caveat out of the way, these are the real people and fictional characters mentioned in the document that could get skins:

Samus Aran

Naruto

Katniss Everdeen

The Bride

Batman Looper

Snake Plissken

John McClane

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga

LeBron James

The Rock

The Samus Aran skin, specifically, was displayed on a slide alongside Master Chief and Kratos from God of War, both of whom were previously added to Fortnite as skins.

The document also spotlights a new event for the non-combat Party Royale mode. An arcade-style basketball mode, featuring 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, and 4v4 modes, is mentioned. Players can shoot, steal, and dunk in this mini-game that is set on an outdoor basketball court.

An event called Downtown Dunk could be part of this new basketball game, featuring Zion Williamson and LeBron James in some capacity. This event could include a variety of basketball-themed content, including emotes and team banners. Additionally, the document says there could be "watch parties" for things like full games and player interviews.

It also says there could be some kind of NBA Finals Fan Experience in the Party Royale mode, which sounds like a tie-in of sorts for the real-world NBA Finals tournament.

The Epic vs. Apple trial is going on now and will take place Monday-Thursday every day for the next three weeks before the judge makes a decision. You can listen along to the case live online, and we'll report back with key details as they are announced.

The case got off to a chaotic start, as the beginning of the trial was flooded with the online audience screaming "free Fortnite." You can also read GameSpot's primer, Epic's Fortnite Ban And Apple/Google Legal Battle, Explained.