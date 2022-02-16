New Fortnite NBA Skins Celebrate 75 Years Of The League Alongside In-Game All-Star Hub

Fortnite and the NBA are teaming up once again. Epic has revealed new NBA 75 set, a collection of new in-game character skins dressed up in pre-game warmup attire featuring NBA colors and logos. The upcoming collaboration looks completely different from last year's In The Paint set, which debuted team jerseys for every team in the league, though that set has returned today alongside the new styles. There's more than just stuff to buy with this crossover though, so here's all you need to know about the new Fortnite / NBA collaboration.

Fortnite All-Star Hub

With the NBA All-Star game tipping off this Sunday, February 20, Fortnite players can get on the court for themselves in the new All-Star Hub. Available until 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET on February 23, this in-game destination features multiple basketball courts, photo booths, and lounge areas featuring NBA highlights to watch.

This week in Fortnite, ball is life.

Gallery

Fan vote to decide the next NBA emote

Alongside the new gameplay hub, players can also vote for one of three NBA-inspired emotes to come to the game. Three of this year's All-Stars--Trae Young, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid--have emotes on the line, and fans can vote for their favorite to hit the Item Shop from within the All-Star Hub.

NBA 75 skins and new In The Paint styles

In addition to the new NBA 75 set, players who own any of the 10 skins from the In The Paint set will unlock two new jersey styles for their character, All-Star Red and All-Star Grey, as a way to commemorate the game this weekend. In The Paint skins feature a customizable jersey that can sport any jersey number and any team style (go Celtics), which means the number of style options for any In The Paint character has increased to 32 as of today.

The All-Star Hub, In The Paint set, and NBA 75 set, are all in the game right now, and the fan-voted emote has yet to be determined. Shoot your shot, but save some V-Bucks for the Uncharted skins that were revealed earlier this week.