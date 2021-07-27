New Fortnite Map Lets You Escape The Beach From M. Night Shyamalan's Old

In perhaps the most bizarre twist to come from M. Night Shyamalan, Fortnite players can now try to escape from the setting of the horror director's latest movie, Old.

While it's not clear what mechanics will be in play on the map (like an ever-aging Jonesy), players will have to escape the idyllic beach. According to a post from Epic on the custom map, players will have to find resources, craft tools, and beat the clock to escape. The map can either be played solo or with six other players.

The Old-inspired map in Fortnite can only be played in the game's Creative mode. To access it, simply start the game up and select the "Creative" option in the game selection menu. After that, press the big "Play" button and select "Island Code." From there, all you have to do is enter the following code into the menu: 0761-4089-5654.

Alternatively, you can load up the Old map in-game via the Welcome Hub. Once you're there, simply approach a featured island and enter the same code found above.

Old was originally revealed during last year's Super Bowl with the premise of a family arriving on a beach where time passes at an increased rate. If you're wondering whether or not the movie is worth watching now that it's released, you can read our Old review, where GameSpot writer Michael Rogeau calls the movie "an effective thriller that fully delivers on its premise."

On the other hand, if you're eager to find out what the classic M. Night Shyamalan twist is this time around, we have a full breakdown of the movie.