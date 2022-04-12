New Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Trailer Shows New Protagonist

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and it shows off the game's protagonist as well as the returning cast from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

The trailer introduces Shez, the new protagonist for Three Hopes. Shez has a distinctive look with purple hair and players have the option of playing as a male or female version. Players can also change Shez's name if they'd like to. Byleth, the protagonist of Three Houses, now seems to be the main antagonist called the Ashen Demon. Players can choose the Ashen Demon's gender as well.

Three Hopes offers three diverging story paths very similar to those of Three Houses. Edelgard of the Black Eagle's storyline is the Scarlet Blaze, Blue Lions leader Dimitri's path is called the Azure Gleam, and Golden Deer's Claude takes charge in the Golden Wildfire story.

The rest of the trailer shows gameplay mechanics, such as training with allies, changing character classes, and initiating partner attacks during battle.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes launches for Nintendo Switch on June 24.