New Final Fantasy 16 Trailer Features Epic Battles, Development Is In The "Final Stretch"

A new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI has arrived and has brought with it plenty of new story details. Set in the land of Valisthea, the latest video dive into the upcoming action-RPG has revealed that the land is dying and various nations are vying for control over the power of the enigmatic crystals that can either hasten this demise or bring life back to the world.

Caught in the middle of the war between the Grand Duchy of Rosaria, the Holy Empire of Sanbreque, the Kingdom of Waloed, the Dhalmekian Republic, the Iron Kingdom, and the Crystalline Dominion are the Dominants, humans gifted with the power to summon powerful Eikon entities.

The trailer shows a closer look at protagonist Clive and his younger brother Joshua, who is the Dominant of Phoenix and can summon the mythical beast to help him in battle.

"It has been 1500 years since the fall of our forebears, and Valisthea has been slowly dying ever since," the synopsis for the trailer reads. "Darkness spreads as day gives way to twilight, the Mothers' flame now all but a flicker. And as the fringes fade, the people flock to the Mothercrystals."

Briefly glimpsed are a few of the Eikon battles that will be waged between Dominants, which producer Naoki Yoshida previously mentioned will feel unique and won't use the same exact system twice. Final Fantasy XVI looks set to take the series in a new direction, as it shifts towards a more action-focused approach so that it can appeal to a younger audience.

Even with that focus on attracting a younger fanbase, Final Fantasy XVI will still feature a mature storyline and its development is being headed up by an all-star team of industry veterans. Devil May Cry 5's Ryota Suzuki is the game's combat director, and he is joined by art director Hiroshi Minagawa and Last Remnant's Hiroshi Takaim, who leading the project as the main director.

"With regards to development, the team has turned the corner and entered the home stretch, and is currently concentrating its efforts on debugging, tweaking, polishing, and optimization," Yoshida and Takai tweeted. "Now that things are starting to come together, the game is sizing up to be something truly special."

Final Fantasy XVI is aiming for a Summer 2023 launch on PS5 and will be followed by Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in Winter 2023.