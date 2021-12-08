The Halo Story So Far Diablo 3 Season 25 Overview Apex Raider Collection Event How To Defeat Harbinger: Halo Infinite Forza Horizon 5 New Cars Halo Infinite Unlock Time
New FFXIV Emote Lets You Enthusiastically Eat A Pizza, Here's How To Get It

You need to order food in real life.

By on

Comments

Square Enix and Grubhub have joined forces to offer FFXIV players an in-game "Eat Pizza" emote--provided that you first get out your wallet and buy food in real life using the delivery app.

For a limited time, if you use the promo code ENDWALKER while purchasing at least $15 worth of food (before tax, tip, and fees) through Grubhub, you can get a FFXIV emote where your character cheerily eats a slice of pizza. Additionally, if you order during The Game Awards (December 9), you can also receive up to $6 in free delivery. The solo emote offer, divorced from free delivery, is good past TGA until December 15.

According to the Grubhub FFXIV deal's fine print, the free delivery and emote combo will be limited, and Grubhub expects "high demand." Emote code deliveries will begin on December 17 and will be sent to the email associated with your Grubhub account. Afterwards, the code can be redeemed in the Mog Station. This offer only applies to players not on the trial version of FFXIV and only to players living in North America.

The "Eat Pizza" emote was known to the community prior to this announcement--through the power of datamining--and now it has finally been officially announced.

In related news, FFXIV's new expansion Endwalker is nearing the tail-end of its early access phase. Due to the game's popularity and the large numbers of players trying to get into the game, servers have been stressed and queues are enormously long. In response to the difficult log-in circumstances, Square Enix is offering seven free days of FFXIV game time.

