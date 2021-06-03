New FF7 Remake Update Prepares Save Transfers For Intergrade

Ahead of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade's launch next week, Square Enix has released an update for FFVII Remake that will let players transfer their save data. The update also includes a bit of good news for PlayStation Trophy hunters, who will find their Trophies transferred over to Intergrade as well.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will include all the next-gen improvements one could ask for. The game will have a higher frame rate, faster loading times, improved textures, higher resolution options, DualSense support, and a new difficulty setting. However, the main feature that sets Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade apart from its last-gen version is the inclusion of "Episode Intermission," a DLC that adds a Yuffie Kisaragi-centered side-story.

new FFVII Remake update just hit on PS4 with upload save data transfer to Intergrade, ahead of next week's release

reminder that only paid versions of the PS4 version get a free PS5 upgrade (not the PS+ version) pic.twitter.com/o5ond7P6xu — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 3, 2021

While players will be able to keep their save data and Trophies between Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, not everyone will be able to update to the PS5 game for free. If you own a copy of the PS4 version of the game, you can upgrade and get all the next-gen features at no cost. However, if you got the game when it was free for PlayStation Plus users, you will not be able to upgrade for free.

If you're upgrading, you'll also have to buy the Episode Intermission DLC separately for $20. If you don't have a copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake yet and want to get it on the PS5, we have an entire preorder guide set up detailing the game's various versions.