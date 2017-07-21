New Fear The Walking: Season 3 Trailer Makes Its Debut, Watch It Here

Just like at last year's San Diego Comic-Con, this year's event has brought with it a new trailer for the current season of Fear the Walking Dead. You can watch it above.

While not quite as long as the lengthy new trailer for The Walking Dead: Season 8, the nearly three-minute video does offer a good sense of what to expect when the show returns in just over a month's time.

The trailer premiered as part of a Comic-Con panel dedicated to the franchise. It featured a moment of silence for John Bernecker, the show's stuntman who died following a serious on-set accident earlier this month.

The second half of Fear the Walking Dead: Season 3 premieres on September 10 on AMC. It will likely wrap up on October 15 with a double episode, as we learned this week that Season 8 of The Walking Dead kicks off on October 22.