New Fantastic Beasts Sequel Image Teases Wizard Party

The Harry Potter series ended in 2012, but the success of last year's spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them has ensured that there's plenty more movies in the Potter universe on the way. The currently untitled Fantastic Beasts sequel is currently shooting, and a new image has been released via the movie's official Instagram account.

Like the first Fantastic Beasts sequel image revealed last month, it doesn't actually show any of the cast. However, it does suggest that the movie will feature the launch party for the book that the first film was named after--the legendary monster guide written by lead character Newt Scamander. Check it out below:

The Fantastic Beasts sequel will star Eddie Redmayne as Newt, with Katherine Waterston, Zoe Kravitz, and Ezra Miller all returning from the first movie. Johnny Depp will play the villainous Grindelwald, with Jude Law as young Dumbledore. Other cast members include Claudia Kim (Avengers: Age Of Ultron) and Ingvar Sigurdsson (The Oath), and David Yates directs once more.

An official synopsis for Fantastic Beasts was released in July. It reads, "As he promised he would, Grindelwald has made a dramatic escape and has been gathering more followers to his cause--elevating wizards above all non-magical beings. The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore.

"But Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander. The adventure reunites Newt with Tina, Queenie, and Jacob, but his mission will also test their loyalties as they face new perils in an increasingly dangerous and divided wizarding world. The film expands the wizarding world, moving from New York to London and on to Paris."

The Fantastic Beasts sequel is set for a November 16, 2018 release, and according to Potter creator JK Rowling, it will be the second of five movies. The first movie made more than $814 million at the worldwide box office.