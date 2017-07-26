New Fallout Loot Crates Announced, Here's What's Included

You'll soon be able to get your hands on a bunch of new Fallout merchandise as part of a new partnership with Loot Crate. The line of boxes will ship every two months, with each one including "four to six exclusively licensed items across gear and other collectable things valued at $65+."

The first box's theme will be Vault-Tec, and it will include an exclusive Fallout 3 Fawkes figure. Each box going forward will include another exclusive figurine, as well as pieces of a power armor set that "builds from crate to crate."

Loot Crate says that if you pre-order a year's worth of boxes, you'll receive a bonus mini-nuke USB hub. The first crate will ship in December, with each one costing $35 within the US--or $50 internationally--not including shipping fees.

This isn't the first Fallout Loot Crate, however. A limited edition batch of mystery boxes themed around Bethesda's open-world title shipped around the game's launch in November 2015. Retailer ThinkGeek also ran its own Fallout "loot box" around the same time, but that one cost $100.

In other Fallout 4 news, the game is getting a VR adaptation later this year. The new version will launch in October for PC on HTC Vive.