New Fall Guys Clothing Line Looks Very Cozy

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has teamed up with video game clothing company Insert Coin for a new line of merch that includes sweatshirts, socks, shirts, and more. The designs are inspired by the beans from Fall Guys and they're all pretty slick.

The range includes three different sweatshirt designs for £46 each, including Lightning Bean, Sprinkles Bean, and Spooky Bean, depending on what you're looking for. There is also a Tumbling Beans patterned t-shirt (£25), a Jelly beanie (£20), and Cosy Bean socks (£7) all available for preorder. You can see the full Fall Guys range on the Insert Coin website. The company is based in Europe but the store offers shipping worldwide for an extra fee.

Gallery

Insert Coin is one of the leading video game clothing stores. It also stocks products based on franchises like Doom, Dark Souls, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Gears of War, Guild Wars, The Last of Us, Mass Effect, and many more.

As for Fall Guys, Mediatonic recently delayed the game's Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions to an unspecified date in the future. Alongside that news, the studio said it is working on cross-play for Fall Guys to connect the player base in a new way.

Fortnite studio Epic Games acquired Mediatonic earlier this year as part of its ambition to create a so-called metaverse.