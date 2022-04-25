The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

New eShop Sale Discounts Switch And 3DS Capcom Games To Lowest Prices Yet

Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, Phoenix Wright, and more popular Capcom franchises are featured in the new eShop sale.

By on

Comments

The Nintendo Switch eShop has a brand-new sale that's definitely worth browsing. From now until May 15, dozens of Capcom games are on sale for some ridiculously low prices. The Golden Week sale (which actually lasts three weeks) features Switch deals on popular franchises such as Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Devil May Cry. Also, if you want to pick up some 3DS games before the eShop closes next year, numerous Capcom games are discounted to dirt cheap prices.

The excellent action-RPG Monster Hunter Rise is discounted to its lowest price yet on the eShop. You can grab the base game for $30, which is 50% off its list price. If you want some bonus in-game goodies, the Deluxe Edition is down to just $35. The Pokemon-esque spin-off Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is also discounted to $30 (or $35 for the Deluxe Edition). And for an absolute bargain, take a look at Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, which is slashed to just $12.

Resident Evil fans can pick up a handful of titles in the franchise for $15 or less, including Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, and Resident Evil 6. Meanwhile, the first three Devil May Cry games are available for cheap. We'd especially recommend Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition for $12.

Other highlights for Nintendo Switch include Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen for $15, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy for $15, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles for $25, and Okami for $10.

Capcom's Nintendo 3DS games really are dirt cheap. Resident Evil Revelations and Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D are only $2 each. A bunch of other titles are down to $5, including Mega Man Legacy Collection, Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, and more.

Check out all of the best deals on the eShop below.

See all deals on Switch eShop

Best deals on Switch eShop

Best deals on 3DS eShop

39 Best Nintendo Switch Games For Kids In 2022
See More

GameSpot Best Lists and Recommendations

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
Monster Hunter Rise
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
3DS
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)