New eShop Sale Discounts Switch And 3DS Capcom Games To Lowest Prices Yet

The Nintendo Switch eShop has a brand-new sale that's definitely worth browsing. From now until May 15, dozens of Capcom games are on sale for some ridiculously low prices. The Golden Week sale (which actually lasts three weeks) features Switch deals on popular franchises such as Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Devil May Cry. Also, if you want to pick up some 3DS games before the eShop closes next year, numerous Capcom games are discounted to dirt cheap prices.

The excellent action-RPG Monster Hunter Rise is discounted to its lowest price yet on the eShop. You can grab the base game for $30, which is 50% off its list price. If you want some bonus in-game goodies, the Deluxe Edition is down to just $35. The Pokemon-esque spin-off Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is also discounted to $30 (or $35 for the Deluxe Edition). And for an absolute bargain, take a look at Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, which is slashed to just $12.

Resident Evil fans can pick up a handful of titles in the franchise for $15 or less, including Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, and Resident Evil 6. Meanwhile, the first three Devil May Cry games are available for cheap. We'd especially recommend Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition for $12.

Other highlights for Nintendo Switch include Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen for $15, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy for $15, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles for $25, and Okami for $10.

Capcom's Nintendo 3DS games really are dirt cheap. Resident Evil Revelations and Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D are only $2 each. A bunch of other titles are down to $5, including Mega Man Legacy Collection, Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, and more.

Check out all of the best deals on the eShop below.

Best deals on Switch eShop

Best deals on 3DS eShop