The Game Awards Best Switch Games of 2021 The Halo Story So Far Best Co-Op Games of 2021 Halo Infinite Skull Locations Best Action Games of 2021
Login / Sign Up

New Elden Ring Trailer Digs Into The Lore Of The Lands Between

A new trailer debuted at the 2021 Game Awards provides a deeper look at the backstory of Elden Ring and the reason you're probably going to need to kill all those demigods.

By on

1 Comments

As is usually the case with From Software games, the story of Elden Ring seems expansive and oblique, and you'll likely have to pay a lot of attention to understand it. Thanks to a new trailer revealed at the 2021 Game Awards, however, we have something of a sense of how things got to be the way they are in the game.

You can check out the new trailer below, which details how the Rune of Death was stolen (whatever that is), which resulted in the deaths of the world's demigods. That led to the breaking of the Elden Ring (whatever that is), seemingly plunging the world into chaos. Nobody knows who destroyed the Elden Ring or why, and that seemingly drove the demigods to war with one another, making things even worse.

Click To Unmute
  1. Dune: Spice Wars Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2021
  2. Genshin Imapct Character Reveal | Game Awards 2021
  3. Star Wars: Eclipse Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2021
  4. Forspoken Trailer | Game Awards 2021
  5. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Gameplay Trailer | Game Awards 2021
  6. Sonic Frontiers Trailer Reveal | Game Awards 2021
  7. The Matrix Awakens Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2021
  8. The Among Us Crewmate Joins Samurai Gunn 2!
  9. Halo Series World Premiere | Game Awards 2021
  10. GTFO Trailer | Game Awards 2021
  11. A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Trailer | Game Awards 2021
  12. Rumbleverse Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Elden Ring Cinematic Trailer 2 | Game Awards 2021

All of that sounds appropriately confusing, but we get the gist: Something awful happened in the past that messed up the status quo and turned powerful beings, the demigods, into what are sure to be towering bosses that need murdering. And that's where we players come in. Check out our much larger and more involved preview from the Elden Ring technical test.

The good news is that, while there's a new trailer for Elden Ring, the release date remains the same: February 25 on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Elden Ring
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)