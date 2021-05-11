New eBay Sale Has PS4 And Xbox One Games On Sale For Cheap

It's rare that eBay hosts big sales on gaming products specifically, but the online store is running a promotion on games, controllers, and even consoles for the next few days. From now until May 16, you can use promo code PICKSUMMER15 to take 15% off a select range of gaming products, including games for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. That's in addition to any existing discounts, of course. We're already starting to see some of the best deals sell out, including a discount earlier today on the PS5 DualSense controller, so it's worth checking out the sale now in case something catches your eye.

Most of the gaming products on sale are brand new or in "like new" condition--be sure to check the condition on each listing under the product name. It's a good chance to grab some games from the past year or so if you've been waiting for them to drop in price. Star Wars Squadrons is down to $17.85, while Death Stranding is just over $18. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available for $35 (PS4) and $27 (Xbox), and the newly released Persona 5 Strikers is down to $40.77. The sale focuses on PS4 and Xbox One games, but there are a few Switch deals sprinkled in, like Daemon x Machina for $41.65.

As an official eBay sale, the deals come with free shipping and the store's money-back guarantee as well. We've picked out some of the best deals below--don't forget to use code PICKSUMMER15 at checkout to see the full discount price.

With Amazon Prime Day coming up in June, we're likely to see even more game sales in the coming weeks with other retailers gearing up to compete with Amazon. As we wait to hear more about summer's biggest sale, you can catch up on more of today's best deals, including a great deal on Jabra's Elite 65t true wireless earbuds, the excellent Hori Split Pad Pro for $10 off, and first-party Nintendo Switch games for $40 each.