New Dying Light 2: Stay Human Gamescom Trailer Showcases Updated Combat And Traversal

Developer Techland opened Xbox's Gamescom 2021 livestream with a Dying Light 2: Stay Human trailer, highlighting the new combat and traversal abilities the studio has added to the open-world zombie RPG.

The latest gameplay trailer isn't that long, ut in the approximately three-minute video, we get a brief glimpse at how expansive the sequel might be now. For starters, there's what appears to be a braided grappling hook protagonist Aiden Caldwell uses to fling himself into a dilapidated facility, potentially illustrating how pertinent traversal has become in Dying Light 2.

Then you have the usual parkour mechanics, with Aiden running and jumping and climbing up, around, and over everything in the world. And as he jumps off a huge ledge, we see him deploy a paraglider to safely grapple onto what looks like a telephone pool before engaging in combat. Aiden then fights armored goons, dodging and parrying attacks while knocking them back; It looks cool.

Techland talked a bit about Dying Light 2: Stay Human before and after the trailer. The studio said that the sequel contains twice as many parkour moves as Dying Light. Furthermore, buildings are higher and combat moves have been tweaked to create more fluidity between them and traversal.

That seems to be the highlight of Dying Light 2: the integration between combat and parkour. The studio said that because Aiden's moveset is more expansive Kyle Crane's, players will have a greater arsenal of abilities at their disposal. This includes something like staggering an enemy to launch off of them in order to get the drop on another enemy by using an air attack.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human launches on December 7 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.