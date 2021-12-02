New Dying Light 2 Gameplay Shows Off Brutal Combat And Parkour Skills

With only a few months left to go before it launches in February, Dying Light 2 developer Techland has been ramping up the gameplay reveals for its upcoming post-apocalyptic sandbox. The latest deep dive into the gameplay was hosted by streamer Leah and Jonah Scott, the voice behind Dying Light 2's protagonist Aiden Caldwell, and focused on new obstacles that players will have to overcome.

Those challenges naturally include dilapidated buildings and hordes of flesh-craving zombies, but they're nothing that brutal in-game combat and traversal mechanics can't overcome in this new dark age. The new episode had some handy gear and abilities to show off, such as a paraglider that can be used to get to buildings, a skill that allows you to throw people to their doom, and the handy running dropkick to send enemies flying.

Earlier this week, Techland announced that Dying Light 2 had officially gone gold, meaning that the game is ready to be pressed onto discs. More work still needs to be done, but it looks like everything is on track for its launch on February 4 for PC, Switch via cloud, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It's been a rocky road for Dying Light 2, as it was delayed twice and Techland was accused of being a toxic workplace environment.

During GameSpot's preview of the game, editor Mark Delaney explained how its more fluid movement systems and the rich world design combined to make a sequel that was a definite upgrade over its predecessor. "Blatantly inspired by juggernauts such as The Witcher, Zelda, and Assassin's Creed in different parts, Dying Light 2 still feels like it will manage to leave its mark on the sandbox formula," wrote Delaney.