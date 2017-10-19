New DualShock 4 Controller Color Revealed

Sony has announced a new DualShock 4 controller color. Called "Sunset Orange," the color tries to replicate the look of a nice sunset, and it's pretty slick. The orange is contrasted by deep purple buttons, giving it an altogether unique look.

The PlayStation 4 controller launches on November 14 in Australia and Europe. There is no word as of yet if it will be available in North America. Sony did confirm, however, that the new color won't be sold in the UK, Ireland, France, Poland, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa. The special edition controller is priced at $100 in Australia, though pricing specifics for other regions isn't immediately available.

In other PS4 controller news, Sony recently announced a $30 mini controller. An officially licensed gamepad from peripheral-maker Hori, the controller was "designed with younger gamers in mind," and it's 40 percent smaller than the standard controller.

What do you make of the look of the new Sunset Orange DualShock 4 controller? Let us know in the comments below! It adds to the standard black and white, along with more vibrant colors such as gold, silver, blue, red, and several crystal colors. You can see the full DualShock 4 controller lineup here on PlayStation's website.