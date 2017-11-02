New Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailers Reveals More Story Details

Bandai Namco has shared a new trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ. This one focuses exclusively on the game's story campaign, shedding more light on the mysterious mode.

As previously revealed, the story mode in Dragon Ball FighterZ takes players through an original tale that is comprised of three story arcs. It begins when a "troop of clones" mysteriously appears; around the same time, the Z-Fighters coincidentally lose consciousness one by one. When Goku awakens, he is "linked" with the player, allowing them to control and battle as the powerful Saiyan.

A central figure in the story mode is the brand-new character Android 21, who we also got a closer look at in the trailer. Android 21 is a brilliant researcher whose intellect is said to be on par with Dr. Gero. She has some sort of ties to the Red Ribbon army and appears to be behind Android 16's resurrection; at one point in the trailer, she can be seen with the Namekian Eternal Dragon, Porunga, presumably making a wish to bring Android 16 back to life.

In addition to Goku, the story mode will link players with several other characters for its different arcs; one revolves around Frieza, while the other puts players in control of Android 18. Players can develop bonds with the characters they're linked to as they defeat enemies, which in turn can potentially unlock special conversations that show a different side of that character.

Dragon Ball FighterZ releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26. Players who pre-order the game digitally from the Xbox and PlayStation Stores will get early access to the game's upcoming open beta. All players who reserve the title will also unlock Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta early as a bonus.