New Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer Shows Off Trunks, Piccolo, Android 18, And More

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ. The video gives fans their first look at some of the game's newly announced characters in action, as well as a brief glimpse at its original story mode.

As revealed last week in the latest issue of Jump magazine, Android 16 and Android 18 are two of the new characters who'll be playable in the anticipated fighting game. Android 18 in particular is one of the more interesting additions to the roster, as she's joined by Android 17 to perform certain attacks.

The trailer also showcases the first gameplay footage of Piccolo and Krillin, demonstrating each fighter's unique abilities. Piccolo can extend his arm to grab faraway opponents, while Krillin can use his signature Destructo Disc attack and change the trajectory of his ki blasts.

The most intriguing part of the trailer comes toward the end, when fans get a brief look at the game's story mode. Rather than retelling the events of the series, Dragon Ball FighterZ features an original "forbidden" storyline that imagines Android 16 being revived to battle Goku and friends. It looks to take a dark turn, as many of the series' heroes can be seen falling in battle.

Along with the trailer, Bandai Namco has released a handful of new screenshots for the game. These include the first in-game images of Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, both of whom will be offered as early unlockable fighters to everyone who pre-orders a boxed version of the game. You can see the new screenshots above.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in early 2018. The game will be available in a $140 Collector's Edition, which includes a Goku statue, steelbook case, and other collectible items. A closed beta for the PS4 and Xbox One versions is scheduled to begin on September 16.