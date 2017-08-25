New Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer Shows Off First Footage Of Super Saiyan Blue Goku And Vegeta

Bandai Namco shared another new trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ at Gamescom today. This video provides fans with their first look at two of the game's most powerful fighters, Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta.

The two Saiyans are shown off fighting some of the game's other recently revealed characters like Krillin and Android 18. Based on the footage, it appears they boast some new combos on top of superpowered versions of moves used by their base forms. You can see the two characters in action at the top of this story.

Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta were revealed earlier this month in an issue of Jump magazine, but it wasn't clear if they would be separate fighters or simply transformations for the existing characters. Bandai Namco confirmed this week that the two will be unlockable in the game, but fans who pre-order the physical version will have access to them right from the outset.

Dragon Ball FighterZ releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Europe in February 2018. Bandai Namco hasn't confirmed a release window for the US; the game is still listed for "early 2018," but it presumably won't be far off from its European release. The game will be available in a $140 Collector's Edition that includes art boards, a Goku statue, and other collectibles. PS4 and Xbox One players can still register for the game's closed beta, which begins September 16.