New Doctor Who Is A Woman, For The First Time Ever

The next Doctor's identity has finally been revealed; for the first time ever, The Doctor will be female. Broadchurch star Jodie Whittaker will take on the role of the 13th Doctor in the forthcoming season debuting this Christmas.

Whittaker will be the next Time Lord after 12th Doctor Peter Capaldi, who announced his departure from the show in January. The BBC has kept her identity under lock and key until today's announcement via Twitter.

"I’m beyond excited to begin this epic journey with Chris and with every Whovian on this planet," Whittaker told BBC. "It’s more than an honour to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait."

Broadchurch writer Chris Chibinall will join Whittaker as this season's showrunner, replacing long-time writer Steven Moffat. Right now, we don't have many details on what Whittaker's journey will look like, but we do have a sneak peek at this year's Christmas special.