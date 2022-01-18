New Diablo 2: Resurrected Runewords For Patch 2.4 Revealed

While Diablo II: Resurrected's upcoming patch 2.4 isn't live on the game's public test servers just yet, a number of the new Runewords that will be coming with the patch have been revealed by different Diablo-focused content creators.

As reported by Wowhead, three new Runewords have been detailed so far. Streamer Dbrunski125 recently detailed the Unbending Will Runeword, content creator Rhykker unveiled the Mist Runeword, and Korean streamer Shery revealed the Wisdom Runeword.

Unbending Will looks to be tailored towards sword-wielding Barbarian players (and mercenaries), granting attacks a chance to cast taunt, +3 to combat skills, increased attack speed, enhanced damage, extra attack rating, lifesteal, and much more.

Mist is a five socket Runeword for bows or crossbows and looks like it will be a great fit for both the Amazon class and the game's Act I mercenary. The Runeword grants a level 9 concentration aura, +3 to all skills, piercing attacks, increased attack speed, enhanced damage, +40 to all resistances, and more.

The helm-based Wisdom seems more tailored towards Amazon builds, but could also help Barbarians focusing on their throw abilities. The Runeword grants piercing attacks, the "cannot be frozen" effect, and grants mana steal on hit along with mana on kill. That should make it useful for helping Amazon players manage their mana. Wowhead notes that details on the Wisdom Runeword have come via a Korean translation, so exact details could change.

These aren't likely to be the only new Runewords added in Patch 2.4, which will be Diablo II's first balance patch in more than a decade. In a recent interview, Diablo II: Resurrected developers made clear that the upcoming patch would look to address underserved builds with skill changes and the addition of new Runewords. Some of the new Runewords will also likely be ideal for some of the game's lesser-used mercenaries, which is a focus of patch 2.4.

Diablo-creator Activision Blizzard is in the process of being bought by Microsoft for nearly $69 billion. The move comes amidst ongoing investigations and lawsuits into alleged sexual harassment and discrimination at Activision Blizzard.