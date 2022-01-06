New Details On Rumored Last Of Us PS5 Remake, TLOU 2 Director's Cut, And Multiplayer Game Leaked

According to insider Tom Henderson, who is known for accurately reporting on news before it's announced, there are a number of new Last of Us games in the works, and at least one might be here in 2022.

Henderson wrote on Twitter that "multiple people" have confirmed that the rumored remake of The Last of Us for PS5 is "nearly finished" and might launch in the second half of 2022.

Separately, VGC said it heard the same thing from its own sources about a remake of The Last of Us for PS5 launching in the latter half of 2022. In April 2021, Bloomberg reported that a remake of The Last of Us was in the works for PS5, so there is plenty of evidence for its existence.

Additionally, Henderson said a director's cut of The Last of Us: Part II and the standalone Last of Us multiplayer game are real and are on the way. However, Henderson said it's unclear "exactly when/how" they might be released.

Henderson said the idea with all of these Last of Us-related projects is to "drum up hype" for the upcoming Last of Us TV show for HBO starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. The show is in production now but doesn't have a release date. Nick Offerman just recently joined the cast as Bill.

During CES 2022 this week, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann said the studio was "dying" to show off the multiple games it has in development. GameSpot has contacted Sony in an attempt to get more details on these rumors.

The next release from Naughty Dog will be Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which launches on January 28 for PS5 and later for PC. This includes updated versions of Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy, as well as a ticket to see the Tom Holland/Mark Wahlberg Uncharted movie in February.

In other PlayStation news, the director of Days Gone recently revealed that the game sold 9 million copies and was labeled a disappointment by local management.