New Details On Battlefield 1's May Update Coming Tomorrow In Livestream

DICE will host a livestream event tomorrow, May 26, where it will show off and discuss Battlefield 1's May update. The hour-long livestream event starts at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. Check out the image below to find out when the stream begins wherever you live around the world.

Stay tuned for the #Battlefield 1 May Update Exclusive Sneak Peek Livestream tomorrow Friday, May 26 at 1 PM PDT / 21:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/5xz9prSQJY — Battlefield (@Battlefield) May 25, 2017

As announced in April, Battlefield 1 is now on a once-a-month schedule for new updates. May's update focus on "streamlining the flow into matches (especially Operations) and improving many gameplay grievances that will hopefully make the action feel more balanced and fair," among other things that will presumably be discussed during the livestream event this week.

Battlefield 1's next expansion, In the Name of the Tsar, is scheduled to come out this summer, and it will be shown off during EA's E3 event in June. The expansion's main addition is the Russian Army. Alongside four new maps, the pack will include Russian vehicles, soldiers, and weapons.

Additionally, we recently learned that the Russian Scout class will be represented by a female soldier from the Women's Battalion of Death.

For lots more on Battlefield 1, check out all of GameSpot's previous coverage here.