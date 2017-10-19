New Destiny 2 Update Out Now On PS4 And Xbox One; Here Are The Patch Notes

With its scheduled maintenance concluded, Destiny 2's servers are now back online. Coinciding with this, Bungie has released a new update for the game that primarily focuses on resolving some lingering issues.

There are no major new features in update 1.0.5, which is out now on both PS4 (where it's referred to as update 1.08) and Xbox One. But it does aim to ensure players no longer mistakenly lose their Raid keys. These are no longer removed with each weekly reset--a change that should prevent them from being removed when you create a new character or log into an alt for the first time after a given reset. Previously, doing these things could cause your keys to disappear.

Two other in-game issues have been addressed. Scout reports from Cayde now correctly provide chest waypoints on Nessus. You should also no longer default back to your kinetic weapon after using certain Super abilities.

Additionally, some problems with Destiny 2's companion app have been resolved. On iOS, Milestones correctly show their name and icon, and you can look up clans by name--though you'll need to match the name exactly. Android users will see Milestones properly show up in the Progress section. Finally, the web app also gains the ability to search for clans by their name. You can check out the full patch notes below.

This week also saw the release of Destiny's 2 Prestige Leviathan Raid. There has been some controversy surrounding that, however, as the first team to beat it apparently made use of an exploit to do so. Meanwhile, the weekly Nightfall Strike has been replaced due to a bug.

Destiny 2 Update 1.0.5 Patch Notes

General

To avoid erroneous removal of raid keys, they will no longer be removed upon hitting the weekly reset Raid keys are also no longer removed upon creating a new character Raid keys are also no longer removed upon logging into alts for the first time in a new week

Fixed an issue where a kinetic weapon would always be equipped after certain supers expired

Fixed an issue where Nessus scout reports would not add waypoints to certain chests

Companion

Android

Fix for some Milestones not showing in the Progress section

Fix for English text showing in the Gear section for non-English languages

iOS

Added the ability to look up clans by name (exact matches only)

Fix for some Milestones not showing their name and icon

Web