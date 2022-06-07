New Destiny 2 Patch Significantly Changes Warlock Solar Aspect

It's only the third week of the latest Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted, but some of the Solar 3.0 subclasses are already getting pretty significant adjustments to their toolset. In particular, Warlocks just received a mostly new ability as part of a tweak to their Heat Rises aspect in Destiny 2's 4.1.0.2 hotfix.

Heat Rises, a Warlock Solar aspect, previously buffed airborne gameplay for Warlock if they held their grenade and consumed it. It also adjusted the behavior of some other moves, like applying scorch stack to enemies struck by a Phoenix Dive while simultaneously giving the player restoration. Heat Rises still functions like that but now boasts added behavior where consuming the grenade to activate it also lets out a burst of healing energy around the player. Additionally, if the Warlock has a healing grenade equipped, the burst is even more potent. If a Warlock has both a healing grenade and the Touch of Flame aspect on, which buffs the baseline functionality of grenades, Heat Rises will give the increased burst of healing energy and grant Restoration, a buff that regenerates your health and shields and cannot be interrupted by damage.

Elsewhere, both Warlock and Titans also received broader increases to their abilities which increased how many scorch stacks they could apply. Quite sadly, as part of the latest patch, that Legendary Shard farm everybody loved is gone. Gone but never forgotten.

Here's everything you need to know in the latest patch:

Raids and Dungeons

We have fixed an issue where Pinnacle gear was dropping more than once per week in the Master version of the Duality dungeon.

Encounters from either Legend or Master, whichever is completed first, reward pinnacles once per week per class.

Pinnacle rewards were unrestricted in Duality Master mode before this change

Fixed an issue that blocked progress in Grasp of Avarice final boss encounter. Captain Avarokk might still show some shaky animations during the fight.



Fixed an issue that could cause an activity crash during the Caretaker encounter in Vow of the Disciple.

Removed Powerful rewards from Deep Stone Crypt when it’s not a weekly featured Raid.

Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

Fixed an issue where some weapons wouldn’t get Deepsight progression

Fixed an issue where the enhanced version of Bait and Switch was not working.

Fixed an issue where Adaptive Munitions was not working on Glaives.

Fixed an issue where the Exotic Sidearm Trespasser was not available in Collections.

Fixed an issue where the Season Pass Auto Rifle Firefright was not available in Collections

Fixed an issue where the Conscripted ornament for Traveler’s Chosen could no longer be equipped

Armor

Updated the description of the Roast ‘Em perk on the Hunter Exotic arms Caliban’s Hand: "Proximity Knife scorches targets it damages with its explosions, or ignites targets on a direct kill."

Fixed an issue where Artifice Armor lost their special mod socket.

Abilities

Warlock

Heat Rises:

Added behavior: Consuming your grenade now also releases a burst of cure x2 around you, healing you and your nearby allies. Consuming a Healing Grenade increases the strength of the burst to cure x3 and consuming a Touch of Flame Healing Grenade provides Restoration as an additional benefit.

Icarus Dash:

Added behavior: While airborne, rapidly defeating targets with your Super or any weapon cures you.

Celestial Fire:

Each Celestial Fire projectile now applies 10 Scorch stacks. This is increased to 15 stacks with Ember of Ashes equipped.

Titan

Burning Maul:

Buffed damage in PvE by 25%.

Roaring Flames:

While Roaring Flames is active, your uncharged melee attack now deals Solar damage and applies 30 scorch stacks to targets per hit. This is increased to 40 stacks with Ember of Ashes equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Roaring Flames Aspect wouldn't proc on some Solar grenade kills.

Consecration:

Fragment slots increased from 1 to 2.

Raised the height of the secondary attack’s ground wave by 25% to more easily catch players who jump too late.

Miscellaneous

Ember of Benevolence

Fixed an issue that caused this Fragment to activate and refresh inconsistently.

Should now always activate from:

Allies entering your Healing Rift or Well of Radiance.

Healing allies with a Healing Grenade, Heat Rises grenade consume, Edge of Intent Warlock Glaive turret, or Phoenix Dive landing detonation.

Hitting allies with Lumina’s Noble Rounds or Boots of the Assembler orbs.

Fixed an issue with Vortex, Voidwall, and Solar grenades causing them to deal less damage than intended against PvE targets.

General

Fixed an issue where certain Rare armor was able to be dismantled for Legendary rewards.

Fixed an issue where the Season 17 Season Pass +10 ranks bundle was not properly showing on Eververse.