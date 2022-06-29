New Destiny 2 Patch Fixes Duality Dungeon Exploit

The latest patch for Destiny 2 is headlined by a fix for the Duality dungeon, specifically issues that players had taken advantage of to deliver some heavy damage to bosses within that high-level PvE activity.

Hotfix 4.1.0.4 has addressed an exploit where the Exotic scout rifle Skyburner's Oath could use its Explosive Payload perk to bypass boss shields during Duality's Vault encounter. The weapon has seen some heavy use in Duality because of this exploit, as it was breaking through more than just Phalanx Cabal shields in the dungeon.

Staying on the topic of broken shields, players had also discovered a way to break the immunity barriers of certain enemies in the Vault of Glass, Garden of Salvation, and Vow of the Disciple raids by stacking Scorch effects on them. Bungie has fixed this exploit as well, and has also tweaked the Sorrow Bearer encounter which had a tendency to auto-complete after the first bell teleport.

Elsewhere in the Destiny 2 patch notes, there'll be no more out-of-bounds hiding in the Crucible, a minor error in the Bound by Sorrow quest has rectified, and the Piercing Sidearms artifact mod has been re-enabled. You can read the full list of fixes below.

Raid and Dungeon

The Last Wish

Fixed an issue where mods were not dropping.

Duality

Fixed an issue where damage phase lasted for an unintended duration in the Sorrow Bearer encounter.

Fixed an issue where the Sorrow Bearer encounter could auto-complete after the first bell teleport.

Fixed an issue where Skyburner's Oath and the Explosive Payload perk could bypass the bosses' shields in Duality's Vault encounter.

Fixed an issue where players could break immune shields in Vault of Glass, Garden of Salvation, and Vow of the Disciple by applying Scorch to enemies.

Crucible and Iron Banner

Fixed an issue where players could hide out of bounds in the Crucible map, Disjunction.

Iron Banner

Fixed an issue where the Heavy as Death emblem was not contributing towards the reputation rank boost when equipped.

Fixed an issue where the fifth step of the Forging Iron Quest would not progress if the equipped Iron Banner armor also had Iron Banner ornaments applied.

Fixed an issue where the daily challenges rank boost increments were not unlocked account-wide.

Rift

Fixed an issue where dunking the Spark with no time left on the round timer could trigger an infinite transmat loop.

Fixed an issue where the Spark would disappear for the remainder of the match if the player that picks it up dies at the same time.

Destinations

Fixed an issue where The Conflux Lost Sector would not be available in its Legend or Master version for some players.

Fixed an issue where the first step of the Bound by Sorrow quest would not complete upon collecting 500 Vestiges.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Fixed an issue where certain Exotic armor pieces did not offer their airborne effectiveness benefits:

Sealed Ahamkara Grasps: +50 to all weapons for 5 seconds after a melee hit.

Wings of Sacred Dawn: +50 to all weapons.

Lion Rampant: +50 while hip-firing.

Peacekeepers: +40 to SMGs.

Peregrine Greaves: +20 to all weapons.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where Players could shoot through Barricades, Ward of Dawn, and thin walls when both the Piercing Sidearms artifact mod was equipped on a weapon with the Armor-Piercing Rounds weapon perk.

Piercing Sidearms artifact mod will be re-enabled.

Fixed an issue where the Nezarec's Whisper Glaive couldn't be Masterworked in some cases.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where Hammer Strike was not receiving the intended damage bonus from Roaring Flames.

Note: In patch 4.1.0.2, we fixed an issue where Roaring Flames was not getting the intended reduced scalars while melee boosting Exotic armor or weapon perks were active, but that change was not reflected in that release's patch notes, so we're including it here for posterity.

Roaring Flames now grants a 20% bonus damage on powered melee abilities per stack.

Roaring Flames will grant a 10% bonus damage per stack if Synthoceps, Peregrine Greaves, Wormgod Caress or the One-Two Punch weapon perk are active.

General

Adjusted Crucible Vermillion shader's visuals on glowing materials to address potential photosensitivity issues.