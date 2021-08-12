New Destiny 2 Iron Banner Armor And Weapons Coming In Season 15

Bungie will introduce a brand-new set of Iron Banner armor and weapons in the upcoming Season 15, as announced in the This Week At Bungie post. Bungie only shared a preview of the shiny, horn-decorated armor, which is known as the Iron Forerunner set, and the two new guns.

Iron Banner's Season 15 Iron Forerunner armor

The Iron Forerunner set will include a new intrinsic perk called Iron Lord's Pride, which gives players an increased chance of getting Enhancement Prism drops after every Iron Banner match. Players won't need to wear the entire set to activate this perk, but they can increase their chances even more by wearing multiple armor pieces. Keep in mind that this perk maxes out at four armor pieces.

All-new weapons called Forge’s Pledge Pulse Rifle and Peacebond Sidearm will arrive in Season 15's Iron Banner. Players can acquire the new weapons from Lord Saladin's vendor packages, Iron Banner bounties, match rewards, and the season's Iron Banner quest.

Iron Banner's Season 15 weapons: Forge’s Pledge Pulse Rifle and Peacebond Sidearm

During Season of the Chosen, Bungie brought back the Iron Truage set, which was a set originally from the Destiny 2 Year 1 Iron Banner. It was the same reward for the Season of the Splicer as well. However, Season of the Splicer introduced weapons Riiswalker Shotgun and Archon's Thunder Machine Gun.

Bungie has not yet announced the date of the next Iron Banner, but the as-yet-untitled Season 15 launches on August 24.

The TWAB also discussed rebalancing Exotic armor in Season 15. Additionally, Season of the Splicer had its epilogue Override activity this week, which included a familiar character.