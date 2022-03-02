New Destiny 2 Gun Sound Made With Beef Mac And Cheese

Destiny 2's new grenade launcher Parasite has a fun and unexpected backstory to it. Specifically, its sound design was made using the sounds of cooking beef mac and cheese. Yes, really.

Audio lead Evan Buehler revealed this unexpected piece of trivia during an interview attended by GamesRadar. "I know if you've ever made some fresh pasta, specifically beef mac and cheese, and kind of mixed it around a little bit, some of those sounds were used to create that," Buehler said. "Maybe not so great or weird, but it's something you could experience or understand in your own home."

This is not the first story about the outlandish methods of capturing sounds for video games. For Halo Infinite, developers at Microsoft recorded a pug's snuffs and scruff sounds for alien enemies.

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie has clarified that anyone trying to play the game on Steam Deck will be banned.

For more, check out GameSpot' Destiny 2: The Witch Queen review-in-progress. "The centerpiece is the laudable story campaign, making a lot of the game's best design more approachable for a variety of characters, but The Witch Queen also invokes the best parts of Destiny's past, as well--like the secret-laden, dense, and fascinating locations found in The Taken King and Forsaken expansions," reviewer Phil Hornshaw said. "The Witch Queen is a massive step forward for the game, the culmination of a recent history of great refinements and additions, resulting in a Destiny 2 that's in its best form yet."