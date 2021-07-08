New Deathloop Gameplay Trailer Revealed During State Of Play Livestream

During Sony's State of Play livestream, developer Arkane Studios unveiled a new Deathloop gameplay trailer showcasing the various powers and weapons at your disposal--including Blink from the Dishonored series.

The gameplay video jumps several hours into the game, where protagonist Colt "The Captain" Vahn attempts to take down Aleksis "The Wolf" Dorsey. To make this happen, Colt uses powers like Blink for faster traversal and a gravitational lift to hurl enemies into the air before filling them with lead. We also see antagonist Julianna "Jules" Blake invade the game (which could be another playing doing it), though she doesn't seem to stay for too long. Check out the gameplay video below.

Alongside the gameplay trailer, publisher Bethesda shared a blog post outlining seven things players might not know about the time-bending shooter. For example, the early ability Reprise stops players from immediately restarting after death by rewinding a few moments. Expanding it gives players greater control, ultimately letting Colt rewind just himself.

We had the opportunity to see the above moments and a bit more during a Deathloop preview in June. We walked away learning how the game will build upon Dishonored's ideas while creating something entirely new. Here are five other things we learned about Deathloop during our preview.

Deathloop launches on September 14 for PC and PlayStation 5.