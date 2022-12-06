New Dead Island 2 Gameplay Showcases Zombie Powers And An In-Game Alexa

But will Dead Island 2 have Who Do You Voodoo?

By on

Comments

Thanks to a new Dead Island 2 showcase, we now have more details on what can be expected upon its release as well as an extended look at its gameplay.

The showcase revealed a new feature called Alexa Game Control that'll allow players to use their voice to perform in-game actions. Based on what was shown in the trailer, players can use Alexa to lure zombies their way, equip weapons, and activate abilities.

In addition, it was revealed that the character you play is infected and is walking a fine line between becoming a zombie and staying human. Due to your character being infected, you'll have zombie-like powers that appear to make you stronger and deal more damage for a brief period.

In typical Dead Island fashion, players will have a wide range of weapons to use, spanning from hammers, knives, guns, and even weapons you can make yourself. There will also be a rich cast of characters and zombie variants players will meet along the way.

Those who pre-order Dead Island 2 will unlock the "Memories Of Banoi Pack," which comes with two unique weapons that pay homage to the original Dead Island alongside a special skill card.

Players can pre-order two versions of the game. Listed below is what they'll receive in the HELL-A Edition:

  • Exclusive SteelBook with a game disc
  • Expansion Pass
  • Venice Beach Travel Map
  • Six Slayer Tarot Cards
  • Two Pin Badges
  • A DI2 Patch
  • Golden Weapons Pack
  • Pulp Weapons Pack
  • Character Packs 1 & 2

Listed below is what they'll receive in The Memories of Banoi Pack:

  • Banoi War Club
  • Memories of Banoi Baseball Bat
  • Weapon Perk – "Balanced"
  • "Personal Space" Skills Card

Dead Island 2 is expected to launch on April 28 on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

